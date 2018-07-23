Some enchanted evening... in Southwick!

Music Theatre 2000 is presenting Some Enchanted Evening, a programme of songs and choruses from classic and contemporary musical theatre shows, performed at the Barn Theatre in Southwick on Saturday, July 28.

Director Simon Gray has assembled a cast of twenty experienced singers performing favourites from shows such as South Pacific, My Fair Lady, 42nd Street, La Cage aux Folles, Little Shop of Horrors, Fame and The Greatest Showman, as well as some slightly lesser-known numbers from Closer than Ever, Avenue Q, Ragtime, and Natasha & the Great Comet of 1812.

The cast comprises professional singers and some of the best local performers with a wealth of experience between them.

There are two performances on Saturday 28th July – a matinee at 2.30pm and an evening show at 6.30pm. The later performance includes an hour long interval and the audience is invited to bring picnics to enjoy during the break in the Barn Theatre garden.

The performance is being given in support of Chestnut Tree House – the children’s hospice.

Tickets are available from 01273 597094 or on line from www.southwickcommunitycentre.org – and follow the links to the on-line tickets site.

