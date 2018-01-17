Strong line-up for Chichester's Talks at Six series

Chichester’s popular Talks at Six series is looking forward to a busy 2018 with almost the whole year already booked up. The talks are on Thursdays from 6pm-7pm in the Studio at the New Park Centre, Chichester.

Organiser Marilyn Humphrey offers a guide to the talks coming up.

“Thursday, January 18 – The Rise of Ransomware. Bruce McGavin will explain the Wannacry attack in April 2017 that hit the computers of the NHS as well as many other institutions which brought Ransomware to everybody’s attention. This is the new way of computers attacking that can change governments and policies. What is it and can we do anything about it?

“Thursday, February 1 – The Prisoner’s Dilemma by Stephen Fradley, Governor of Ford Open Prison. Stephen will describe the rehabilitative element of a prison sentence which is essential in assisting an offender’s reintegration back into society. Ford aims to bridge the gap between custody and release and to reduce reoffending and its effects. But it is communities, employers and others who if they assist with this integration will make it work.

“Thursday February 8 – GET outside at Goodwood by Sarah Stewart. With spring in the air and lambing in full swing it is most important to engage children with the countryside and where their food comes from. The Goodwood Education Trust (GET) encourage children to discover the woodland environment and learn about food production. Sarah will tell us about the organic Home Farm at Goodwood.

“Thursday, February 15– Brutalism meets Art: Chichester Festival Theatre over the Years by Anna Mould. CFT is viewed as one of the most recognisable examples of Brutalist architecture within the UK. Anna will discuss the history of the theatre, the building, the productions and the work in the community and with young people.”

To book a seat, email bookings@talksatsix.co.uk or go to talksatsix.co.uk.