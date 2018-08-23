The Bognor Institute of Laughter makes its debut!

The Bognor Institute of Laughter presents its first comedy play – Bognor Sunshine Today, a recreation of a fictitious local TV news programme.

Despite all the efforts of its glamorous presenter, Amanda Forthright, the evening bulletin goes horribly wrong…

Supported by the Making Theatre Gaining Skills CIC, members of The Bognor Institute of Laughter Richard Mahaffey and Lemuel Griffiths have developed and scripted Bognor Sunshine Today with help from industry professionals.

The Bognor Institute of Laughter was launched in December 2017 with the ambition of developing a comedy club in Bognor; to encourage, nurture and showcase talent from within the local community especially in people who have either been out of work for a long period of time, are affected by mental-health issues, disabilities or learning difficulties.

Director Hilary Strong said: “This is our first big public event and we’re delighted with the way the script has come to life.

“The play has been designed to promote happy memories of Bognor Regis as well as hopefully being very funny!

“Thanks to funding from West Sussex County Council, the Esmee Fairburn Trust and many individual donors, this family-friendly comedy play is about to begin a whistle stop tour of Bognor Regis day care centres, including; the Age UK Laburnum Centre and Sage House, Dementia Support.”

Tour dates: Wednesday, August 29 – Sage House, Dementia Support, Tangmere; Thursday, August 30 –Age UK Laburnum Centre, Bognor Regis; and Friday, August 31 – Regis Centre, Bognor Regis.

