Five years ago our entertainments writer Lawrence Smith interviewed Dame June Whitfield during a visit to Wiston House in Steyning.

Following her death, aged 93, on Friday (December 28), we have pulled together the six video interviews we did into one shorter piece for you.

June Whitfield

June Whitfield had a home in Petworth having previously lived in the villages of Plaistow and Tillington in the Chichester district.

She also performed at the Chichester Festival Theatre on several occasions.