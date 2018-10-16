Worthing goes on panto stand-by with Aladdin just weeks away!

Worthing Theatres and Paul Holman Associates are counting down the days their annual family pantomime, Aladdin, playing at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 30th November 2018 to Tuesday 1st January 2019.

Spokeswoman Katrina Gibson said: “Following on from the record-breaking success of their 2017 pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring ‘the one and only’ Chesney Hawkes, they have confirmed that this year’s festive offering, Aladdin, will be headlined by Lee Latchford-Evans of STEPS mega-fame in the title role.

“Lee is joined by CBeebies favourite, TV presenter Rebecca Keatley as Aladdin’s love interest, the feisty Princess Jasmine along with award-winning comedian Vikki Stone who brings her unique comedy style to play the male role of the evil Abanazar. Completing the line-up is comic Mark Jones as Wishee Washee and Brighton cabaret star Dave Lynn as Widow Twankey.

“The magical Genie of the Lamp will be a spectacular 12-foot puppet voiced, in pre-recorded footage, by one of the most recognisable voices in the UK, legendary actor and national treasure, Brian Blessed, famed for his booming performances in iconic movies such as Flash Gordon.

“The cast will also be joined on stage by two teams of talented local children who, after successfully auditioning, will perform alongside the cast of seasoned professionals as both dancers and a Junior Police Force, attempting to bring order to the pantomime mayhem which will undoubtedly ensue.”

Pantomime producer Paul Holman added: “Aladdin is our fastest-selling pantomime yet and Worthing audiences are in for something truly special with a brilliant star cast bringing outstanding vocal, dance and comedy performances. The show will be jam-packed with breathtaking special effects, dazzling scenery and costumes, high energy singing and dancing and, of course, plenty of laughter and traditional audience interaction.

“Audiences will also get the chance to meet cast members and pose for pictures during Golden Week, which runs from Saturday 1st to Friday 7th December 2018. Golden Week ticket holders will be treated to a free programme and, after every evening performance during Golden Week, will have the opportunity of a post-show meet and greet with at least two cast members.”

The production runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 30th November 2018 to Tuesday 1st January 2019. Tickets are on sale now via http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or at the Box Office on 01903 206206.

