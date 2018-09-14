Worthing panto audutions!

Worthing Theatres and Paul Holman Associates will be holding open auditions for children aged nine-12 to appear in their pantomime Aladdin this Christmas.

In their open auditions, which take place at the Assembly Hall, Worthing on Sunday, September 23, they will be looking for little stars to take on the acting roles of the Junior Police Force, as well as two teams of dancers to play the Villagers and the Jewels. The auditions will take place from 10.30am and children must be 4’11 and under, with dance experience required for the non-acting roles.

With the cast now announced, auditioning children will get the chance to perform on stage alongside Lee Latchford-Evans from pop super group Steps and CBeebies star Rebecca Keatley, as well as a host of other cast members.

Producer Paul Holman said: “This is a great opportunity to involve young people from the local community as we’ve done in the previous two years with Peter Pan and Snow White. We hope to see as many of you as possible there as we welcome some of our future stars of the stage. This year’s pantomime promises even more music, magic and laughter, and we want young people to be a part of that wonderful experience.”

For further information regarding the auditions, email Jenny Elsden at jennyelsden@talktalk.net. Aladdin runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday ,November 30 to Tuesday, January 1. Tickets are on sale now via www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or at the box office on 01903 206206.

