Worthing Theatres confirm panto return for comedian Mark Jones

Worthing Theatres have confirmed that comedian Mark Jones will return to the Pavilion Theatre this Christmas as Buttons in their traditional family pantomime, Cinderella.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “Mark had audiences in stitches last season as Wishee Washee in Worthing Theatres’ record-breaking production of Aladdin which also starred pop legend Lee Latchford-Evans from STEPS, CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley and award-winning comedian Vikki Stone.

“The production has been nominated for Pantomime of the Year at the prestigious Great British Pantomime Awards with the winner to be announced in a glittering ceremony at London’s New Wimbledon Theatre this April.

“An instant hit with Worthing audiences, Mark’s high energy performance, quick-witted ad libs and playful audience interaction made him a stand-out favourite with both children and adults alike.

“Mark’s career has seen him tour extensively with some of the UK’s most-loved children’s TV characters as the presenter of both The Sooty Show and Rainbow Live! and has taken him all over the world starring alongside entertainment royalty including Julian Clary, Shane Richie, Nigel Havers and David Essex in hit shows such as Boogie Nights, the Musical. He has also written for the hugely popular EntertainmentOne characters Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly.”

Paul added: “Worthing audiences have spoken and we’ve listened; they wanted him back and I am delighted to have secured Mark to return as Buttons.”

“Mark is the first cast member to be announced for this year’s Cinderella with exciting celebrity casting news to come soon.

“This year’s production promises to be more magical than ever with dazzling costumes and scenery, spectacular special effects along with all the well-loved traditional elements of pantomime, an all-star cast and, with Mark Jones back on board, plenty of laughs to keep the whole family entertained.”

Cinderella runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, January 5. Tickets start from £12, with an Early Bird offer of £1 off all tickets available until July 19.

Box office: 01903 206206 or online at http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

