Heyshott Bonfire Night takes place on Saturday, November 6, on the Village Green.

The annual event promises a ‘spectacular’ fireworks display, as well as a torch-lit procession, a raffle and a Punch and Judy show.

Torches go on sale at 6.30pm at Hoyle Lane and the procession begins at 7pm, followed by the fireworks show at 8pm.

A firework show is taking place in Heyshott on November 6.

Refreshments, including hot dogs and soup, will be available to purchase at the nearby Unicorn Inn.

There is no charge for entry but the event runs solely on the public’s donations and attendees are encouraged to donate a minimum of £5 (cash only) to keep the annual event going. Children go free.