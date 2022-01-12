Make sure you don't miss anything this year by taking a look at our list of the biggest events of the year confirmed to be taking place so far.

February

5 — Kingley Vale Half Marathon This 'ultimate trial run' takes place at the Glorious Goodwood Racecourse and will showcase the natural splendor and beauty of this very special area. Expect wonderful views over the South Downs, Chichester Harbour and to the Isle of Wight. The well-crafted off-road routes will guide you from Goodwood Racecourse to Kingley Vale and back via a looped course. The beauty of Kingley Vale is unmatched, boasting one of Europe's most impressive 2,000 year old yew forest and an abundance of wildlife and bronze age burial mounds.

The World renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed returns this year on April 9 -10

ukrunningevents.co.uk/events/trail-runs/kingley-vale-half-marathon-21k-10k-trail-run-starting-at-goodwood-racecourse-2022

6 — Chichester 10k at Goodwood Motor Circuit The Chichester 10K is one of the oldest, and fastest running events in the country.

At one point it looked as though the race would not go ahead, but under new management from Runbase Events the event will be continuing at the iconic Goodwood Race Circuit.

The 2022 event will have a new look and feel, including full rebrand and new race route, plus all the usual extras such as free runner photography & fantastic race medal for all finishers.

Also following the success of the recent PB5K events, seeded format 5K racing will also be included.

race-nation.co.uk/register/runbase-events/2022-chichester-10k

26 — Chichester Harbour Run This amazing trail route around Chidham Peninsular and surrounding harbour-side paths will take in the most spectacular views of Chichester Harbour (Area of outstanding natural beauty); including long reaching views over Bosham Hoe, Itchenor, East Head and the surrounding South Downs. The quiet scenic routes will overload your senses with constant coastal vistas and wildlife, making it one of the South’s best kept secret trail runs. This well crafted off-road route will guide you around the perimeter of the Chidham Peninsular and an additional loop around the top of the harbour.

ukrunningevents.co.uk/events/trail-runs/chichester-harbour-chidham-trail-run

April

9-10 — Goodwood's 79th Members Meeting The Members' Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport is a thrilling weekend of epic motor racing, high speed track demonstrations and fun-packed festivities. Uncrowded, intimate and access all areas, it is exclusively open to members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club community.

goodwood.com/motorsport/members-meeting/

May

7 — Gin in the Park

Gin in the park returns to Chichester's Priory Park this year, get your gin glasses ready and expect a large selection of gin, knowledgeable staff and masterclasses from distillers and industry experts, with tasters from selected traders with a large gin based knowledge. It will be an environmentally friendly festival; no plastic straws or stirrers, glass and cardboard recycling.

22 — Bognor Prom 10k The race is one of the premier 10k events on the south coast and attracts serious club runners from all over the South of England, as well as individuals and families with no club allegiance. The Bognor Prom 10k is a fast, flat course and is perfect for that 10k PB...... just watch out for the wind on the return leg! The race starts at West Park in Aldwick and follows the Bognor Regis esplanade through Felpham, and then returns along the sea front back to West Park.

28 —Chichester Pride

On the May 28, will be the first ever ‘festival style’ Pride ticketed event in Chichester, to celebrate all those, past and present, that have been monumental in advocating LGBTQ+ rights.The event will be open to all, located in the Chichester College campus, from midday-6pm. Expect a fun, welcoming and safe environment, with incredible, diverse entertainment, for everyone to enjoy.

28-29 — Goodwoof A celebration of all things dog with a lineup of activities, competitions, treats, talks and much more in The Kennels at Goodwood.

June

2-5 — Queen’s Platinum Jubilee The big one! Celebrations will be taking place all over the country. In Bognor Regis there will be a Town Council event on the 2nd including lighting the beacon, Carnival on the 4th and a world record breaking attempt at the longest street party.

8-11th — Chichester’s Festival of Flowers Visitors will have the opportunity to experience 60 spectacular flower arrangements, displayed within the 900 year old Cathedral, created using over 50,000 blooms. The arrangements will respond to the theme of ‘Life In All Its Fullness’, exploring the benefits of art, nature and music in healing, and will be portrayed as picturesque tableaux, gardens and pedestal arrangements.

23 - 26 —Goodwood Festival of Speed

The biggest event of the year, well second behind the jubilee. The world's greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture! Held in the beautiful parkland surrounding Goodwood House, the Festival of Speed is motorsport's ultimate summer garden party, an intoxicating celebration of the world's most glamorous sport. Nowhere else will you get so close to the cars and bikes as they blast up the Hillclimb track; nowhere else will you enjoy such unrestricted access to the machines and the drivers who made them famous.

June 11 - July 10 —Festival of ChichesterThe Festival of Chichester is a month-long celebration of the arts running from mid-June to mid-July each year in the historic city of Chichester. Classical music, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, cinema, spoken word, community concerts and shows, arts & crafts, dance, theatre, church, food & drink, walks and tours, sport and a lot more.

Goodwood Festival is one of the undisputed highlights of the British horse racing season. The world famous five-day festival presents spellbinding sport and a social occasion like no other, unrivalled style, scintillating racing and hospitality to savour make for an exquisite week where some of the greatest stars in horse racing are crowned.

August

6, 7, 13 and 14 — Loxwood Joust 2022The UK’s Most Spectacular Medieval and Jousting Festival returns. Step back in time and experience the verve and vigour of a world where lives were harsh and hearts were passionate at this unique, fun and educational day out for all the family!

September

16-18 — Goodwood RevivalRevive and thrive at Revival. Recreating the glamour of motor racing as it used to be, the Motor Circuit comes alive for the Revival, both on and off the historic track. The only historic race meeting to be staged entirely in period dress, the Revival sees a return to the halcyon days of Goodwood as the spiritual home of British motor racing.

22 - 25 — Southdowns Folk FestivalCome join us for live music, workshops, festival markets, a ukulele festival, an Americana festival, dance displays and more in Bognor Regis.