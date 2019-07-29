Call to storm Sussex’s ‘Area 51’ to fight off alien invasion

A Horsham farm is calling on residents to help send alien invaders home by completing its maze game.

Noelle Vriend, who runs the maze on Newhouse Farm, said ‘extra terrestrials’ have invaded the farm.

Aliens have invaded a Horsham farm, and the owners need your help to send the extra terrestrials home (stock photo).

She said: “We’ve had some unexpected visitors land in our maze field.

“In the early hours they left their markings behind.

“Will you be able to send them back to their own planet?

The maize maze has this year taken on a sci-fi theme.

Noelle said: “It’s the third season we’re doing it and this year it’s about alien and space related stuff.

“The maze design is a crop circle design. We also have an alien maze game.”

The farm has two mazes, one for youngsters and a larger five acre maze to give visitors a greater challenge.

The maze was already space themed, but when a Facebook event went viral inviting people to ‘Storm Area 51’, Noelle was inspired to jump on the bandwagon.

The event ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us’ is planned for September 20.

Attendees said they would raid Area 51, the notorious United States Air Force facility within the Nevada Test and Training Range, which conspiracy theorists say holds evidence of extraterrestrial life.

Noelle said: “We joined on the whole meme of it. We do have a big Area 51 sign on the gate.

“Come and storm Horsham’s Area 51.”

But Noelle reassured visitors that the maze isn’t ‘too scary’.

She added: “It’s for all ages. It’s an experience for the whole family.”

People visiting the farm get a choice of two games, depending on which maze they venture into.

Visitors to the smaller maze play Alien Roundup, where you have to find all the aliens hidden around the maze.

Noelle said: “The main maze is called The Decipher.

“They literally have to decipher alien language into the alphabet to find out where the aliens came from.

“[When you complete the game you] send the aliens home.

“Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun; search for aliens and return to earth for an ice cream.”

The maze also has an ET photo wall where visitors can pose on the alien’s iconic bicycle.

The maze, near Roffey, is running seven days a week until September 1.

