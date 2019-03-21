Chichester bus service changes announced

Stagecoach has announced changes to its services in Chichester, which will come into effect from April 21.

There will be changes to council supported bus services 46, 47, 50 and 54, following cuts to West Sussex County Council's public transport budget, Stagecoach revealed.

Stagecoach

A spokesman said: "Routes 46 and 47 which serve Chichester, East Broyle and Parklands and Route 50 which serves Chichester, Graylingwell Park and Summersdale will run hourly Mondays to Saturdays.

"All journeys for the routes 46, 47, 50 will start and finish at Chichester Cathedral and no longer serve the bus station, but through tickets are available onto other bus routes for onward journeys to and from Chichester bus station.

"For route 54 between Chichester and Petersfield a new morning journey will be introduced from Chichester at 6am to Petersfield and the 1750 journey from Chichester to South Harting will no longer run."

More information on the service changes and timetables can be found at stagecoachbus.com.

It comes after Stagecoach advised last week that buses will be unable to serve Halnaker, Boxgrove and Tangmere Aviation Museum during a four-week service diversion. Read more here.

