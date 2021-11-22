Chichester School to host Christmas multi-activity camps

The activities will include a variety of sports, games and dance, festive arts and crafts, animal encounters & a Christmas Disco along with a whole host of other activities to keep children active and entertained.

This December, South Coast Sports is partnering with Lavant Primary School in Chichester to run multi-activity camps for four days in the run up to Christmas.

The camps will take place from Monday, December 20 to Thursday December 23

The activities will include a variety of sports, games and dance, festive arts and crafts, animal encounters and a Christmas Disco along with a whole host of other activities to keep children active and entertained.

Sessions are recommended for ages five plus, however four year olds who are in Reception year at school, and have siblings attending may attend if parents are confident they will cope.

Four days bookings and single day bookings are available for parent paid places between 9am and 4.30pm with a maximum of 60 places available per day.

The camp is open to all primary school age children in the area.