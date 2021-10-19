Running from Friday, October 22 to Sunday, October 31, Chichester BID is inviting families to take part in the ‘Rocketing Round Chichester Space Trail’ with the chance to win a signed book by Chichester’s very own astronaut, Tim Peake.

Tying in with the much-anticipated Museum of the Moon exhibition and series of events at Chichester Cathedral, the trail will take families around the city centre in search of the hidden rockets in shop windows.

On Friday, October 29 from midday to 4pm, there will be an afternoon of autumnal activities to enjoy, including craft workshops on the Cathedral Green run by Chichester Community Development Trust.

The free workshops will focus on using upcycled and natural materials to create fun fall-themed items including leaf hedgehogs, leaf lanterns and leaf crowns.

There will also be Halloween themed face painting, live music and pop-up performances from Arabesque School of Dance throughout the city centre.

EveryoneActive will be bringing energetic activities into the city for all to enjoy and local retailers Whirligig, The Sweet Jar, Smiggle, Rainbows Parlour and the British Heart Foundation will all be running special offers or games.

Helen Marshall, vice chair and chief executive of Chichester BID said: “We are delighted to be bringing some extra fun and energy back into Chichester this half term.”

“It is always wonderful to see the streets alive with families enjoying everything we have to offer.

“We hope to see many more people discovering our beautiful city this autumn and experiencing what makes Chichester such a special place to visit.”