Chichester’s Cross Market and More returns

SR2004272 Chichester Market Cross Pic Steve Robards SUS-200428-141815001

The Cross Market and More event, which took place in November last year and welcomed thousands of visitors, will be back on three occasions in 2022. The markets will take place in North Street and East Street, Chichester, between 10am to 4pm on: Sunday March, 13, Sunday 17 July and, Sunday 16 October.

Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, said: “Chichester has a proud market tradition and the Cross Market and More is a great addition, offering something unique for residents and visitors alike.

“The event was introduced last year in response to increased demand from residents for more varied markets to support the high street, and it certainly delivered.

“We saw people come from far and wide to visit the market, including from Brighton, Surrey and Hampshire. The district has so much to offer visitors and it’s great to see so many come and visit.

“The market also showcased the range of talent we have in our area. We had handmade jewellery, delicious street food, and even flash dance mobs.

“The event also gave local students from Chichester and Brinsbury Colleges the chance to sell their products and hosted 15 stalls from the Petworth pop-up initiative.

“With entrepreneurs and artists, singers and dancers, the event offered a platform for local businesses and organisations to show their skill and bring our community together.”

This year’s events will include the same variety of stalls and entertainment and will once again involve students from Chichester and Brinsbury College.

A student from the college who sold their crafts at the November market, said: “The market was very special day for me as it was my very first time selling crafts that I had made myself. I really enjoyed this event and I think it’s a great opportunity for local small business owners to test their ideas.”