A series of large-scale light art installations, inspired by the theme of ‘Joy’ and created especially for the site using millions of LED lights, will illuminate the grounds as visitors interact with the artworks.

Designed by a team of renowned artists highlights include magical scenes such as the enchanting Star Drop Woods; Celebrations, where visitors can remember events they’ve been unable to mark in lockdown; the Tree of Joy; the reflective Garden of Wishes; and Written in the Stars, an opportunity to join in and write personal messages that are illuminated on an LED screen.

Libby Battaglia, artistic director of Light Up Trails, the company behind Christmas At Cowdray, said: “Christmas At Cowdray will be a magical, brand-new experience for all the family.

An enchanted forest

“After the difficult times we all experienced last year this exciting event will be like getting the Christmas we love back again!”

There is a chance to experience joy at the time of Henry VIII with a Tudor Christmas lighting up the historic Cowdray Ruins, one of England’s most important early Tudor houses, and the Joy Village will be alive with after dark festivities including joyful music and delicious festive delights from hot food and sweet treats to spicy winter warmers.

“There’s something about a light in the darkness that draws us near,” Libby said. “Light brings us together and makes us feel closer and in the hands of artists that becomes a magical thing, showing us the way and reflecting our feelings and emotions.

“After dark, the imagination comes out to play and Christmas At Cowdray promises to be a joyous, uplifting experience that revels in the stunning location and will enthral people of all ages.”

The light trail opens on Wednesday, November 24 and ends on Saturday, January 1.

Tickets from £12 child, £20 adult, £60 family.