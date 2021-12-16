The Coultershaw History Group aims to bring people from the Petworth area together to collectively explore and research their local history.

The group successfully held its first meeting at the Coultershaw Heritage site and was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund grant.

The first topic the group plan to research are Petworth’s shops through the ages.

The history group

Hilary Brookes, community engagement worker at Coultershaw, said: “It is hoped that this group will provide an opportunity for social interaction amongst like-minded people with a shared love of history and Petworth.

“We also hope that the group will create ‘memory boxes’ to go out on loan to local care homes as well as produce material for exhibitions and display at Coultershaw and articles for publications.

“We have ambitious plans at Coultershaw for a new exhibition area so it’s an exciting time to get involved.”

The group plan to meet twice a month from January 2022 onwards.

In order to be as inclusive as possible, Coultershaw will host one evening session and one daytime session a month so more people can be involved..

Coultershaw is located in the South Downs National Park, with a waterwheel, historic waterpump, a state-of-the-art 21st century water turbine, and historic buildings around the mill pond.

Earlier this year the site celebrated its 40th anniversary, which was postponed from 2020.