West Wittering was named in the top 50 alongside Cooden beach in East Sussex

Vets Now experts have examined the UK’s beaches, creating a 32-page comprehensive digital guide on the best – and safest – beaches for dogs to ensure the country’s pet owners and their beloved pets have a fun and safe experience this summer at the seaside

West Wittering Picture: Steve Robards

Laura Playforth, professional standards director at Vets Now and one of the authors of the Best Beach Guide, said: “Unfortunately, pet emergencies don’t take holidays and each summer we witness a significant rise in emergency cases that are related to beaches and the sea.

“We’ve only chosen beaches where: water quality is deemed high, dogs are welcome all year round, parking and access is good and a daytime vet is based nearby. All those featured are within an hour’s drive of a Vets Now pet emergency clinic or hospital so, if you’re at the beach in the evening or weekend and suffer a pet emergency, you know you’re never far from expert help. . Remember we also have Video Vets Now where you can speak to an experienced vet from anywhere.

“The team were really impressed with West Wittering, especially its pet friendliness and facilities on offer, and believe it to be an ideal destination for the UK’s dog lovers.”