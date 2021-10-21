If you are looking for free things to do, here is a list of places to visit in Chichester, Midhurst and Bognor Regis
Most schools break up for the half term on Friday, October 22, and are back in the classroom on Monday, November 1.
1. Kingley Vale
Kingley Vale is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics.
2. Boxgrove Priory
An English Heritage site it is free to explore the small Benedictine priory of Boxgrove, which was founded in about 1107. Picture: Kate Shemilt
3. Cowdray Ruins
The Cowdray Ruins are one of England's most important early Tudor Houses. Take a walk nearby and enjoy the farm shop and cafe. Picture: Steve Robards
4. The Museum of the Moon, Chichester Cathedral
‘The Museum of the Moon will be on display at Chichester Cathedral from October 25 until November 14. Measuring seven metres in diameter, the Museum of the Moon features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally-lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface. There will be a number of events taking place.
