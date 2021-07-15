If you are looking for things to do with the kids, here is a list of places to visit in Chichester, Midhurst and Bognor Regis.
Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.
1. Crazy golf
Wildforest Falls Adventure Golf in Hotham Park Bognor Regis has 18 holes and a cafe for you to enjoy. The course features a number of animals and information boards so you can learn as you play. Picture: Google Maps
2. South Downs Planetarium & Science Centre
Based in Chichester you can experience the magic of the night sky in comfort together with expert live commentary by a professional astronomer.
3. Chichester Harbour
Whether you are exploring by land or water, there's plenty to see and do, so why not take a Solar Heritage Boat trips. Picture: Elaine Hammond
4. Kingley Vale
Kingley Vale is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics.
