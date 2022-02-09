Get behind the wheel of an American big rig at Goodwood with Clive Shaw Trucking's Driving Experience
Here's how you can live the American Dream and get behind the wheel of a big rig at Goodwood Motor Circuit on Tuesday, February 15.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:48 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:54 pm
Clive Shaw Trucking is coming to Goodwood where, starting at £69 a lap, members of the public can experience life as a trucker by taking a drive around the 2.4 mile circuit.
Even young aspiring truckers can get involved as the driving experience gives children from the age of 15 the chance to take control of a fully-automatic F650 pick-up truck, with one lap starting at £49.
The show-truck business is also home to a Kenworth W900B, once owned by Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds.
For more information or to book your Driving Experience at Goodwood, visit www.cliveshawtrucking.co.uk/driving-experience-days or call: 07841328493.