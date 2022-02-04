Here’s how you can get a sneak peek into the BBC’s Repair Shop barn

Throughout this month, visitors will able to visitors to the Weald and Downland Museum will be able to visit the Repair Shop’s famous barn. Picture: Piotr Dlugaszek SUS-220402-130309001

On February 5, 6, 12, 13, 26 and 27 visitors to the Weald and Downland Living Museum will be able to get a sneak peek at the barn made famous on the BBC show ‘The Repair Shop’

The cast and crew of The Repair Shop will not be present on these open days, however.

The Museum also requests that all visitors must remain behind the rope barriers once they have stepped inside The Repair Shop barn.