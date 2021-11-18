Midhurst Christmas Street Party 2021
Fairground rides, a santa’s groto and festive fun will be had in Midhurst thanks to a special Christmas event.
Midhurst Christmas Street Party, organised by the town council, will take place on December 3 from 5pm to 8pm in the ‘Old Town’ and Market Square with local businesses offering late night shopping, and a craft market will fill the Old Library on Knockhundred Row - with plenty of opportunities to buy Christmas presents for all the family.
The popular Santa’s Grotto returns organised by The Upholsterer on North Street and supported by Grace Church which is free for families and includes a token gift for all children.
There will also be a selection of fairground rides which will be free to ride.
For more information visit https://midhurst-tc.gov.uk/event/christmas-street-party/