Milland set to light up for Christmas

The Milland Chirtsmas Tree Committee helped set up lights on Cartersland Green over the weekend.

Milland will light up this Christmas as on Friday, December 10 at 6pm the lights at Cartersland Green will be switched on.

The lights had been put up by the Milland Christmas Lights Committee over the weekend.

The town had also set up a JustGiving page in aid of the Christmas Lights project and has raised £510 for the project.

On the page it said: “Following on from a difficult 2020, we were determined to lighten the darkness for the winter just gone and those to come.

“We have our sights set on ‘lighting up’ Cartersland Green so that someone approaching our beautiful village from any of the four directions will be welcomed by the festive sight of trees decorated with beautiful Christmas lights and know that Christmas in Milland is being well celebrated.

“Last year, the first of this ongoing project, we managed to light up one tree to the north.

“This year thanks to more funding from The Parish Council, we shall be able to improve the lighting on that tree as well as to start lighting up another tree in the south of the green.

“We are however fundraising to be able to brighten up the green (and hopefully all that see it) even more.”

If you would like to donate to the project visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/victoria-williams