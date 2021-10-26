New street market coming to Chichester city centre

North Street

Visitors can expect to find a variety of different stalls, street food, and children’s entertainment at The Cross Market & More in North Street and East Street, Chichester.

Traders will be selling a range of products including crafts and gifts, food produce, beauty, homeware, and more.

The council has teamed up with Chichester and Brinsbury Colleges to offer students an opportunity to showcase and sell their products at the market.

A group of college apprentices have been working on upcycling and completing unfinished student projects, such as small furniture items, and turning them into sustainable products to sell.

Max Carter, a carpentry apprentice at Chichester College, said: “It means a great deal to have this opportunity and take part in the ‘Traders of Tomorrow’ event. Our products are hand made by students, and made to the highest quality achievable by new students who are learning as they go.

“We’re ensuring these unfinished products, which would normally be thrown away, are going to be finished and sold. This is great because it reduces waste materials.”

Former college student, Amy Dore has recently launched a new online florist and gift shop business – The Floral Archer – and will be showcasing her products at the market.

“The Floral Archer is so excited to be a part of The Cross Market & More in our hometown and beautiful cathedral city – Chichester.

“We can’t wait to showcase our products and be part of the hustle and bustle that a thriving market can bring! It’s also a great opportunity for us to meet in person with our lovely loyal customers and get ready for the festive season.”

Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing and Events, says: “You won’t want to miss The Cross Market & More. This new market will showcase the best products from local designers and producers including textiles, jewellery, homemade food, prints and other arts and crafts.

“There will be plenty of entertainment for children including a carousel and bubble display – and don’t forget to sample the delicious street food on offer.

“We are also really pleased to be supporting young entrepreneurs in our district from Chichester and Brinsbury Colleges. We’re keen to encourage our local students and give them a platform for their creativity.

“We hope the students will benefit from the opportunity to showcase and sell their own original products and designs and that it inspires them to become the ‘traders of tomorrow’.

“We have organised this market following an increased demand for more varied types of market across the district as a result of the council’s first ever Events Strategy, so we hope to see lots of people there.”

To find out more about the Cross Market & More visit https://www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets