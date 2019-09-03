Petworth Vision fun day in pictures

Families turned up in their droves for the third Family Fun Day and Vision Games held at the Petworth Park Sports Ground on Saturday.

Petworth Vision was delighted with the overall numbers, which continue to increase year on year. Sam Moore, Vision campaign manager, said: “Choosing to hold the Family Fun Day at the Petworth Park Sports Ground was a bit of a gamble as the event is not visible from the road. However this didn’t seem to deter families from coming and all in all we were delighted with how the day went. Most particularly the Races, which were in some cases hilarious, with all age groups participating. We will definitely include more races next year and we would actively like to encourage businesses and other Vision Groups to put teams together and come along.” Highlights of the day included the Doggie Dress Up Competition, won by Oscar (dressed as a policeman) and Madge in second place as The Silence of the Lambs. Chuck the Chicken proved very popular, as did the Racing Waiters and the Sack Race, which brought out the competitiveness in the dads present. The day ended with a tug of war. P&DCA, PCCG, and the Petworth Community Garden all had good day and Jackie Smith and her team had a steady flow of children through the crafts tent. Joint Sports recruited new members and was pleased with food and beverage sales. Families relaxed outside the cricket pavilion and were entertained by local band Small Town Kids with music that went down a treat. For more contact petworthvisionevents@gmail.com or call 01798 344744.

Pictured are the winners of the egg and spoon race L-R Sophia Bester (9), Erin Kent (10) and Maya (3).

Picture is the parents sack race.

Pictured at Quirky Faces are Karon Kay and Amy Clark (4).

Pictured are the Small Town Kids on stage.

