Popular Slindon pumpkin display returns

A popular pumpkin event has celebrated its 51st outing with an ‘Octopuses Garden’.

The annual Slindon Pumpkins spectacle was created by Ralph Upton in 1968 and has since been continued by his son Robin and team.

Artist Mark Ford spent ten days creating the mural and used more than 1,700 individual fruits, pumpkins, squashes and gourds.

Mark has been exhibiting since 1990 and loves to work with natural materials.

Mark said: “The technique is similar to drystone walling or flint laying, every fruit has a different depth and size and we are limited by the colours that are grown at the walled garden.

“It’s a time-consuming process but a wonderful challenge on an angle of 30 degrees.”

Preparations of the display area started in early September, when it was clad with straw bales which Mark starts arranging when the crop gets harvested.

Mark moved to the area in 2004 and has been involved with Slindon Pumpkins since 2012. This year the mural is supporting the Marine Conservation Society and its national campaign to keep the seas free from plastic waste. The society has a commitment to remove plastic and envisions a world where plastic doesn’t end up in our seas and beaches.

‘Octopuses Garden’ was an idea devised by Janet Upton, Robin’s wife, who runs Slindon Pottery. Slindon Pumpkins is collecting funds for the Marine Conservation Society and raising awareness. For more information visit slindonpumpkins.co.uk