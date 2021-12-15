On Tuesday, December 21 — the shortest day of the year — an experienced ghost hunter from paranormal experts Dark Encounters will take spectators on a terrifying tour of the largest Roman home ever discovered in Britain.

The hunt will be livestreamed so spectators can join virtually through the Fishbourne Roman Palace Facebook page.

It will be the first time a ghost hunt has taken place at the palace, which dates from 75 CE and once stood as the grandest Roman palace in northern Europe.

Search for ghosts of Christmas past this Winter Solstice at Fishbourne Roman Palace

Melanie Marsh, property manager at Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens, said: “It’s incredibly exciting as we’ve never had a ghost hunt here at the Palace before.

"This will be the first of many, as we are planning a series of group ghost hunts in-person next year.

“There are lots of ghost stories from around the site – several staff members have reported sightings of mysterious figures in the area where the bath house was.”

The Winter Solstice and mid-winter was a time of celebration for the Romans, as the beginning of the new sun.

The festival Saturnalia, in honour of the god Saturn, god of agriculture, was derived from farming rituals on the Winter Solstice and was a popular holiday in the ancient Roman calendar, later developing into a week-long celebration.

Melanie added: “Midwinter was a celebratory time for all Romans, who took a holiday from work and school to feast and socialise, share gifts and make predictions based on the year ahead.

“Wax candles were a popular gift during Saturnalia, to signify the return of light at the end of the Solstice, and Romans would greet each other at night by saying: ‘Vives annos’, which means ‘Live for years’.

“They also decorated their homes with wreaths and greenery, so there are many familiar traditions which we now recognise as Christmas ones.”

Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens is among the sites owned and cared for by Sussex Past – the trading name of the Sussex Archaeological Society.

This Christmas, the society is also offering the chance to adopt a unique piece of history at Fishbourne Roman Palace. Archaeology lovers can adopt a “pet” tessera – an individual piece in the Palace’s iconic Cupid on a Dolphin mosaic, or a box in the museum’s archaeological collections.

All adoptions will help the Society continue its ground-breaking research and help preserve its diverse historic sites across the county, including Lewes Castle & Museum, Michelham Priory House & Gardens in Hailsham and the Long Man of Wilmington.