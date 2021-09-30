Day visitors will soon be able to enjoy a range of activities offered by Bunn Leisure, including recently upgraded arcades, a new waterfront development and one of only two wave riders in the country.

Guests can also take advantage of several restaurants and Millie's Cookies concessions on site.

Cove UK's managing director, Mark Seaton, said: “We are delighted to be able to open our Bunn Leisure resort park to day visitors.

West Sands Holiday Park at Bunn Leisure. Picture by Steve Robards

"It’s been a very hard year for everyone in hospitality especially in terms of COVID and the challenges around recruitment.

"Whilst we hope to have given all our holidaymakers and owners the best experience in 2021, we have not been able to offer our facilities to non-holidaymakers and non-owners until now.

"We hope that the local community enjoy the exciting new activities and improvements we have made to the park.”

The Selsey resort recently completed £14 million worth of renovations and has opened up many new facilities for holidaymakers to enjoy.

Bunn Leisure is home to a variety of restaurants. Picture by Steve Robards

Membership of the site's wellness spa and other facilities for the local community will be looked at over the coming months.