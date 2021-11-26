Stunning ‘Field of Blooms’ display at Chichester Cathedral

Copyright © Bruce Munro. All rights reserved (Photography by Steve Russell)

Field of Blooms, will be on display at Chichester Cathedral from November 29 2021 until January 30 2022.

Presented within Paradise, a reflective green space within the Cathedral’s 600 year old Cloisters, the artwork comprises 1,000 stems of light.

These gently illuminated spheres of light, gradually change and morph in colour - a process which the international artist describes as “rhythms of light”.

The display is free but donations are welcome.