Sussex brewery to release new ‘hop bomb’ for Valentines Day

Brolly Brewing from Wisborough Green, are set to launch a brand-new hop-bomb series this month, kicking off with ‘Love Joooooce’ this Valentine’s Day. SUS-220702-100104001

On Saturday, February 12, at the Horsham Food Rocks Market, Wisborough Green based Brolly Brewing will be pitching up for the full launch of ‘Love Joooooce’ to celebrate St Valentine’s Day.

Love Joooooce is the first in a series of ‘jooooocy hop bombs’ to be produced by the award-winning micro-brewery in its new line of ‘JOOOOOCE’ drinks.

Brolly Brewing have plans for another four ‘Joooooce’ bombs in the series, to be released throughout 2022.

Customers will be able to be the first to try ‘Love Joooooce’ at the Horsham Food Rocks Market on tap, this Saturday.

Customers will also be able to purchase the first exclusive batch of ‘Love Jooooocee’ cans.

‘Love Joooooce’ will also be available to order on the Brolly Web Shop from Saturday, February 12 at 10am, alongside their weekly delivery beers.

Orders placed by Wednesday, February 16 will qualify for free local delivery on Thursday, February 17, or nationwide shipping if outside of delivery areas.

The Brolly Brewing tap room and beer field is open to the public on Friday and Saturday afternoons from May through to September, and they hold a number of beer and music events throughout the year.