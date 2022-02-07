The Chichester Ship Canal Trust, the volunteer-led, self-funded charity behind the canal, is welcoming families of all ages to learn more about the wildlife that calls the canal home.

On Wednesday, February 23, from 10am until 3pm, the community volunteers will be in the Heritage Centre at the Canal Basin, offering family friendly activities.

Picture: Dave STANDLEY

Catherine Cannon, Trustee, said: “We’re keen to find different ways to welcome more families to discover the canal. It’s such a special place for wildlife, and we’ve recently published a colourful wildlife explorer guide aimed at families, which can be purchased in the Cafe.”

Children are invited to take part in crafts and activities, including making masks and models. Come down dressed as your favourite animal if you like! There is no charge for the activities, although donations to the Trust are welcome, and no booking is needed. Parents and carers are asked to remain with their children at all times.

The family friendly waterside café will be open all day. The popular boat trips are running through half term too, twice a day at 1200 and 1345. Booking in advance is recommended.

The Trust offers seasonal scheduled boat trips, catered cruises and private hire for events and celebrations. Visitors can relax in the popular waterside Café or explore 200 years of history in the award-winning Heritage Centre. The Trust offers seasonal row-boat hire, canoe and SUP licences, accessible towpath walks and family activities.