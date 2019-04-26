University of Chichester students stage Bognor Regis ROX spectacular

A group of University of Chichester students are hosting this year’s Bognor Regis ROX event to raise money for arts in the community.

Spokeswoman Hannah Jarvis said: “The event is called Rox Spectacular, this year themed to the musical and film Moulin Rouge with a family-friendly tone. It is happening on Saturday, April 27 from 11am to 5pm in Hotham Park. We are aiming to bring together the local community in a fun-filled, theatrical event that supports the Rox Music and Arts Charity.”

Hannah said it was all part of helping to combat £39 million in arts cuts.

“Amidst severe cuts worth £39 million a year to Arts Council England, opportunities in performing arts and entertainment are becoming limited. Bognor Regis students are working to provide performance opportunities and a fun-filled day of family entertainment themed to the Parisian grandeur of the Moulin Rouge, alongside a feast of world foods and local businesses to support. The event has been created by event management students. Their mission is to advance the education, awareness, and appreciation of the arts and allied creatives and to provide a platform for artists of all ages and skill levels to perform and exhibit.

“The Rox charity operate largely because of kind donations made at public events, so to make a difference to the lives of people who want to share their music, come and support the talent at Rox Spectacular.”

Health and safety manager of the event, Kelly Klimaytys said: “Over the past three years everything we have done within our course leads up to this final event ROX Spectacular. It’s been an amazing experience being able to work with lecturers who have been in the industry and for them to share their experience with us. Rox Spectacular has allowed our team of individuals to work together and learn from each other in so many different ways. I am excited to carry on with our preparations for our final event on April 27.”

Rox spokesman Robin Parker said: “It’s great to be working with the Rox in the Park team again and they’re really trying to push the boat out this year. Their commitment to the event is admirable and I can’t fault them as Rox Ambassadors. I’m looking forward to seeing an event full great family entertainment so your Moulin Rouge costumes and join them or just come on down for the fun.”

Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Naked Stand Up Glory Pearl goes nude for Brighton Fringe date



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery