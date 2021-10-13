Where the best fireworks displays are in the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth areas

Fireworks displays are taking place in the local area

Bognor Regis: The annual fireworks night is back at Bognor Regis FC in Nyewood Lane on October 24. The gates open at 5pm and the fireworks begin at 7pm. There will also be arena events, a children’s funfair and hot food and drinks available. Entry costs £6 per person with children under five are free.

For more information visit: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/bognorregistownfc/news/fireworks-extravaganza-october-24th-2653459.html

Heyshott: Heyshott Bonfire will take place on November 6. There will be a torchlit procession and refreshments on sale. The suggested minimum donation is £5 an adult with children going free (cash only). Torches go on sale at 6.30pm at Hoyle Lane and refreshment stalls open, at 7pm the procession starts, a Punch and Judy show starts at 7.30pm and the fireworks ay 8pm.

For more information visit: https://www.heyshottbonfire.co.uk/

Selsey: The annual Selsey fireworks show will be held at Bunn Leisure on Saturday, October 16. Book your ticket in advance as there will be no tickets available to buy on the gate. Doors will open at 5pm on Saturday October 16, and the fireworks will start at 8.30pm.