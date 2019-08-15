Work by Anthony Frost and Sir Terry Frost on show in Arundel

This August for the Arundel Gallery Trail and Arundel Festival, Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery is presenting two exhibitions by two well-established artists Anthony Frost and Sir Terry Frost, RA (August 10-26).

James Stewart, curator and gallery director said “Each year for the Festival we try to put on an exhibition that is a little special and that will interest visitors as well as excite collectors.

“This year is no exception. We have chosen two abstract artists, a father and son, one Modern British the other Contemporary. Both use bright, bold colours in their work, but that is where the comparison ends: Each approaches their subjects quite differently and this exhibition will provide everyone with a chance to compare the two.”

Anthony Frost studied at the Cardiff College of Art (1970-73) and since 1975 has exhibited widely throughout the UK, with regular shows in St Ives and London. His most recent shows include Beaux Arts, in Cork Street, and The Armoury in New York with Advanced Graphics.

His work is in a number of corporate, public and private collections including Bank of America, Lloyds TSB, The Nuffield Trust, John Moores, Contemporary Art Society, Whitworth Gallery (Manchester) and Standard Life. In April 2009, Chichester University bought Ricochet Man for the Bishop Otter Collection.

In July 2009 Anthony was awarded Master of the University in honour of services to the arts by the Open University, via Plymouth University (College of Art & Design).

“Frost’s abstract expression works are influenced by the music he listens to in the studio by alternative bands such as The Fall (for whom he has designed an album cover and a stage set); Captain Beefheart and John Cage. He works with a variety of materials including sack cloth, pumice and netting (amongst others) as well as plentiful thick, bright acrylic. This gives the work a richness and texture that is unique to him.

“Although there is an element of planning in each work, there is also a random element which manifests itself in the creative process: adding a piece of material or a tie that can change the painting’s direction in unplanned ways.”

Sir Terry Frost, RA is widely recognised as one of the leading British abstract artists of his generation, during his career he produced over 1,000 paintings and works on paper, and only 261 prints (per Kemp’s Catalogue Raisonee).

“He lived for many years in Cornwall and was a central figure in the post war St Ives School. He has held over 120 solo exhibitions worldwide, including the many centenary exhibitions throughout the UK in 2015, and over 200 group shows. Terry Frost’s work is in many public (Tate, MOMA etc) as well as private and corporate collections around the world.

“Although he started as a figurative artist, he is best known for his exploration of abstraction, using colour combinations and shapes to create rhythms and his own vocabulary.

“As an art teacher he would famously ask his students to create different ‘blacks’ from a range of other colours.

“Elected a Royal Academician in 1992, he was knighted in 1998. He exhibited extensively in Britain and the United States, and his work is held in museums and galleries worldwide, including Tate Britain, the Victoria and Albert and the British Museum.”

In 2000 the Royal Academy staged a major retrospective of Frost’s work to coincide with his 85th birthday.

Zimmer Stewart Gallery was founded in 2003 by James Stewart and John Zimmer to exhibit contemporary art in all mediums (paintings, original prints, ceramics, sculpture and textiles) by both established and emerging artists.

