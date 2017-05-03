Anti-drilling meeting packs out Pulborough hall

Around 150 people turned out for a public meeting at Pulborough Village Hall on Sunday, April 30, to discuss concerns with oil drilling in the Weald.

The meeting did not include representatives from UK Oil and Gas, which owns the license to the nearby Broadford Bridge site, but the company has sent a letter to residents explaining the acidisation work planned at the site.

Drilling has been permitted at Broadford Bridge and work is underway to clear up the site ahead of extraction activity, which is expected to start in May or June this year.

A panel of speakers at the event included geologist Professor David Smythe and environmentalist Nicola Peel.

The letter from UKOG said the company was advised not to attend the meeting because it was not guaranteed a fair hearing but had issued a response to residents as ‘scaremongering’ had reached ‘unsettling levels’.

