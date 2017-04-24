Appeal for witnesses after burglars daub Bognor house in paint

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a house was broken into in Felpham Way, Bognor, and daubed in paint.

A spokesman said: “The large detached property is currently under renovation. Sometime between 9.30pm on Thursday (20 April) and 9.20am on Friday (21 April) the suspects have broken in through the back of the house and caused damage to all three floors by throwing about 36 litres of emulsion paint around. A plastic sack of tools worth £50 have also been taken.”

PC Amy Lelliott said: “From the amount of paint thrown around, it seems the culprits would have been covered in paint themselves. Someone must know who is involved in this. We are asking that anyone who has information about this burglary to contact us. The victim is upset and is offering a £50 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

If you have any information please report online here quoting serial 313 of 21/04.