Crouchlands Biogas in adminstration

Crouchlands Biogas, the company operating an anaerobic digestion plant at Crouchlands Farm in Plaistow, near Billingshurst, has gone into administration.

The company, based in Dunsfold, Surrey, will continue to trade the business and retain its 11 staff while seeking new investment and ownership, according to adminstrators FRP Advisory.

In a statement, FRP Advisory clarified that appeals lodged by the company against decisions by West Sussex County Council still had to be determined.

The company has beeN producing biogas at the farm since January 2010.

It read: “More recently the business has faced changes in the funding system for renewable energy coupled with pricing declines in the wholesale electricity market.

“Pressure on Crouchland Biogas’ cash-flow became unsustainable under its current financial structure, leaving no viable alternative for ongoing trading other than to seek the protection of administration while marketing the business and assets for sale.

“Administrators at FRP Advisory were appointed to the company on August 7 2017 and all 11 staff have been retained while new investment for the business is sought.

“The joint administrators will continue to evaluate the financial position of the company in the interests of creditors.

“Prior to entering administration the company had lodged an appeal against an enforcement notice from Chichester District Council and against West Sussex County Council’s refusal to grant retrospective planning permission for certain aspects of the plant at Crouchland Farm.

“A decision on those appeals is awaited.”