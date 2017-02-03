Flagship charity shop transformed

Customers will find the flagship shop for St Wilfrid’s Hospice shop has been given a whole new look.

The charity shop, in South Street, Chichester, relaunched today, having been shut for the past few weeks.

Billie Cawte, store manager, said: “This store has undergone a complete facelift, which really sets us apart from the traditional-style charity shops.”

There were people waiting outside for the doors to open and once inside, they were greeted with champagne and canapes, while they browsed around the vast displays of stock to buy.

Billie has chosen stock from all of the wonderful donations to make the store really stand out from the crowd and come to life.

From books to clothes and children’s toys, there are plenty of new and second-hand items to choose from.

