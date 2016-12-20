Two awards for popular farm park

Fishers Adventure Farm Park in Wisborough Green has won twice at the Beautiful South Awards 2016.

Held at the Hilton in Southampton, the ceremony celebrated visitor experiences across the south and south east of England.

Staff were delighted to win bronze in the Café/Tearoom of the Year category for their Saddle Rooms Restaurant and to be highly commended in Self Catering Holiday Provider of the Year.

Director Kate Rollings said: “The Fishers Farm Holiday Cottages only opened in January so that award was a real surprise for us, but a fantastic start to this new venture.

“To be collecting an award for the Saddle Rooms Restaurant, too, was just incredible. As a team, we work hard to provide locally sourced, homemade meals for our visitors with customer service being our highest priority.

“It is a team effort across the board to excel in all aspects of the farm park, the catering and the accommodation, so these awards are a huge achievement for us.”

