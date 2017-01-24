Calling all volunteers - Midhurst needs you!

Midhurst town councillors have launched a bid to find more volunteers to help run community events.

They are hoping to build up a ‘volunteer bank’ to call on when events such as the annual Christmas street party and the MADhurst procession take place.

They are concerned that with increasing calls on the 15 town councillors resources were already stretched.

At a meeting of the community and environment committee, councillors were looking for more members to join their Street Party working group and the MADhurst Carnival Procession working group.

Chairman of the town council Mark Purves suggested they should consider co-opting members of the public who wanted to get involved with helping out for specific events.

But leader of the MADhurst procession working party fellow town councillor The Rev David Coote said the carnival procession was a town council organised element of MADhurst : “I am not going on forever on the working party and if we don’t have a very substantial group of councillors, the event could lose the council contact. It has been seen to be one of the things that Midhurst Town Council encourages and takes on board.”

Members decided to have a volunteer recruitment stall at this year’s Sustainability Day run by Midhurst Rother College and another at the MADhurst finale following the procession this summer.

They will also promote the need for volunteers at their Grange surgeries.

Nigel Cheshire said a clearly written document was needed setting out the tasks they wanted the volunteers to undertake.

