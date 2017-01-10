Charity collection stolen from Petworth

Around £2,00 worth of cash and cheques donated to a charity collection were stolen when a burglar broke into the presbytery next to the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church at Petworth.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary which happened sometime between 4.15pm, on Tuesday, January 3 and 8.20pm on Wednesday, January 4 in Angel Street.

In addition £50 in petty cash was also stolen.

Det Con Gavin Percival said: “If you saw anything suspicious, have seen any discarded cheques or have any information please contact us. Anyone who has information, is asked to report online at {https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/Sussex police} quoting serial 0195 of 04/01.

