Choral society takes new direction

Fernhurst Choral Society will break new ground when it performs a concert of jazz and swing, accompanied by the Matt Robinson Jazz Trio.

The principal piece for the concert on Saturday, November 18, will be A Little Jazz Mass by contemporary choral composer Bob Chilcott, a former member of a cappella vocal ensemble The King’s Singers.

The thriving mixed-voice choir has around 90 members

The five short movements are a jazz interpretation of the Latin mass, which has been described by Oxford University Press as ‘gorgeous, soulful music in an utterly original setting’.

The concert will continue with classic American songs from the first half of the 20th century, including Every Time We Say Goodbye, I Got Rhythm, The Way You Look Tonight and Over the Rainbow.

Tim Ravalde, musical director and conductor, said: “We’re really looking forward to this concert.

“It’s a departure from our usual repertoire and we’re enjoying getting to know something a bit different. We’re sure the audience will enjoy it, too.”

The concert will be at St Mary’s Church, Petworth, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £7.50 for under-15s and NUS students. Visit www.fernhurstchoralsociety.org.uk to book online, call the treasurer on 01428 654893, pop into Fernhurst Post Office or pay on the door.

The concert is in aid of The Hunter Centre, supporting those living with dementia.

The thriving mixed-voice choir has around 90 members and usually performs three concerts a year, including one as the largest choir at the Petersfield Musical Festival.

It prides itself on imaginative and varied programming and it has performed most of the great choral works.

Being committed to collaborating with professional soloists and instrumentalists, it founded the Fernhurst Chamber Orchestra in 2013 as a professional ensemble that accompanies many of the concerts. In the last ten years exchanges have been undertaken with European choirs.

Mr Ravalde is the assistant organist at Chichester Cathedral, where he is responsible for accompanying the daily choral services and assisting with the training of the choir.

He has accompanied the Chichester Cathedral choir for a number of recordings and BBC broadcasts, toured Germany and Italy with them, and acted as the festival organist at the 2013 Southern Cathedrals Festival.

Concerts for next year will include Mozart’s Requiem, Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb and the Verdi Requiem.