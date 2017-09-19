Community cash up for grabs in West Sussex

A ‘significant amount’ of funding is available in West Sussex - but surprisingly few community groups are taking the opportunity to apply.

In fact, the county council have yet to receive a single application in 2017/18 from some areas.

The Community Initiative Fund provides grants targeted at supporting communities to deliver local projects in their area.

The scheme aims to encourage residents to be active, connect with each other, develop, learn and give back to the local community.

The County Local Committees in Mid Sussex, Arun, Horsham, Chichester and Crawley currently have a significant amount of Community Initiative Funding available.

Last year, a total of £371,091 was awarded to good causes across West Sussex.

Debbie Kennard, County Council Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “We have had some great projects in the past which we have been able to support through Community Initiative Funding such as the Special Families support group in East Grinstead for families with disabled children.

“We have some very deserving community groups in our county so would encourage people to come forward and make the most of the opportunity. There are also two other funding schemes available which people can find more out about via our website.”

Community Initiative Fund awards range from £1,000 to £5,000.

Grant applications are considered at County Local Committee meetings with the deadline for applications approximately one month in advance:

• North Mid Sussex CLC deadline for applications is 2 October and applications will be considered at the next meeting on 7 November

• The Joint Arun Area Committees applications will need to be submitted by 14 October to be considered at the next meeting round of meetings in November

• North Horsham CLC’s deadline is 6 October to be considered at the next meeting on 6 November

• Chanctonbury CLC’s deadline is 15 October to be considered at the next meeting on 15 November

• Crawley CLC’s deadline is 16 October to be considered at the next meeting on 16 November

Application forms and information on how to apply can be found on the Community Initiative Funding page of the West Sussex County Council website or by emailing talkwithus@westsussex.gov.uk.