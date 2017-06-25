COUNTY NEWS: Sussex MPs suffer cyber attack on emails

Sussex MPs’ emails have been hit by a cyber attack this weekend.

MPs and peers are unable to remotely access their emails as a result of the incident.

The attack was brought to the attention of the authorities on Friday night (June 23).

Yesterday (June 24), Crawley MP, Henry Smith, tweeted: “Sorry no parliamentary email access today – we’re under cyber attack from Kim Jong Un, (Vladimir) Putin or a kid in his mom’s basement or something…”

A parliamentary spokesman said: “We have discovered unauthorised attempts to access accounts of parliamentary networks users and are investigating this ongoing incident, working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre.

“Parliament has robust measures in place to protect all of our accounts and systems, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect and secure our network.

“As a precaution we have temporarily restricted remote access to the network.

“As a result, some Members of Parliament and staff cannot access their email accounts outside of Westminster.

“IT services on the Parliamentary Estate are working normally.

“We will continue to keep Members of both Houses of Parliament and the public updated as the situation develops.”

