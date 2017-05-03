HM Courts Service: Results list for April 18 to 21, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 18 to 21, 2017.

Susie Hackett, 62, of Nyton Road, Westergate, was discharged conditionally for 25 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing 30 cannabis plants.

Adel Lakhal, 26, of Wargrave House, Navarre Street, Tower Hamlets, was fined £323 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on April 1, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was fined £323 after admitting driving without insurance and admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Hamish Macleod-Miller, 20, of The Juggs, West Chiltington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting damaging a vehicle and common assault in Codmore Hill on April 1, 2017. He must pay £250 compensation.

Karolena Pac, 36, of Shopwhyke Road, Chichester, was fined £456 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing jewellery worth £323.84 from TKMaxx, Chichester, on March 31, 2017.

Paul Dixon, 44, of Hotham Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £100 victim surcharge after admitting stealing food worth £16.95 from Lidl, Bognor Regis, on April 2, 2017. He was given a six-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing meat from Marks and Spencer, Bognor Regis, on March 7, 2017. He was given a six-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £15 compensation after admitting stealing meat worth £15 from Marks and Spencer, Bognor Regis, on March 24, 2017. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for stealing alcohol worth £62 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on January 6, 2017.

Dornice Killner, 48, of Graylingwell Drive, Chichester, was fined £318 and must pay £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (107mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Millfield Close, Chichester, on April 2, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Luke Matthews, 28, of Market Close, Barnham, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Lyon Street West, Bognor Regis, on April 2, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Keith Message, 68, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault in Bognor Regis on January 19, 2017.

Dolan Scott, of Aldingbourne Drive, Crockerhill, was given a community order with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, between 7pm and 7am, after admitting harassment through repeated telephone calls on March 17 and 18, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

John Gibbens, 69, of Magnolia Court, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Prohibited Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting harassment, including daily letters, in Bognor Regis between July 26, 2016, and August 25, 2016.

Gerald Woolgar, 60, of Palmer Road, Angmering, was jailed for six weeks after admitting assault by beating, using a bottle and knife, causing minor inury, in Bognor Regis on February 11, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge.

Ross Barnes, 48, of West Way, Slinfold, was fined £175 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after being found guilty of fishing without a licence at Mill Farm Fishery, Pulborough, on September 18, 2016.

Christian Carelaid, of Valley Road, Portslade, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after being found guilty of fishing without a licence at Mill Farm Fishery, Pulborough, on September 18, 2016.

Daniel Dolha, 25, of Valley Road, Portslade, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after being found guilty of fishing without a licence at Mill Farm Fishery, Pulborough, on September 18, 2016.

Joe Kinsey, 33, of Warren Way, Brighton, was fined £175 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after being found guilty of fishing without a licence at Mill Farm Fishery, Pulborough, on September 18, 2016.

Michael Wrathall, 55, of Howard Avenue, Burgess Hill, was fined £175 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after admitting fishing without a licence at Mill Farm Fishery, Pulborough, on September 18, 2016.

Liviu Zaharia, 27, of Thornhill Rose, Portslade, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after being found guilty of fishing without a licence at Mill Farm Fishery, Pulborough, on September 18, 2016.

Anthony Bird, 24, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £143 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting criminal damage, causing £143 damage to the driver’s window of a vehicle on the A27 Arundel.

Jamie Field, 24, of Chichester Foyer, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £10 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting stealing cider worth £10 from The Co-op, Chichester, on March 6, 2017.

Christopher Hills, 29, of Barnetts Field, Westergate, was fined £250 after admitting drug-driving (3.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on February 25, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting posessing cannabis in Bognor Regis, on February 25, 2017.

David Mandeville, 49, of Elizabeth House, Macklin Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence in Bognor Regis on April 2, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.