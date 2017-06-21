HM Courts Service: Results list for June 5 to June 8, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 5 to June 8, 2017.

Alfie Colwell, 24, of Argyle Hall, Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was jailed for 16 weeks after being found guilty of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on November 27, 2016. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge.

Kaspars Abele, 32, of Water Tower Buildings, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to report an accident that caused damage to another vehicle and injury to another person in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 19, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £200 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Matthew Charman, 29, of Elbridge Avenue, Bersted, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being concerned in the production of 12 cannabis plants in Elbridge Avenue, Bersted, on April 2, 2017.

Witold Cybulski, 35, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (105mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Vinnetrow Road, Chichester, on May 19, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 25 months and pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Douglas McKay, 60, of The Willows, Lidsey Road, Woodgate, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Yapton Lane, Walberton, on May 19, 2017; and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required at Chichester Custody Centre on May 19, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Linards Lauzums, 27, of Countisbury Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £250 after admitting drink-driving (85mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 20, 2015. He was disqualified from driving for 21 months. He was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Shane Gibney, 23, of North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on May 19, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Simon Clear, 37, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, was jailed for ten weeks after admitting harassment through numerous text messages and voice messages sent between April 24 and 29, 2017. He was given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

David Challis, 55, of Jesticos Close, Hunston, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault, racially aggravated, in Chichester on November 29, 2016. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £375 costs.

Lisa Challis, 53, of Jesticos Close, Hunston, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault, racially aggravated, in Chichester on November 29, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £375 costs.

Robert Chadwick, 42, of Marine Place, Worthing, must pay £124.50 compensation and £150 costs after being found guilty of stealing four bottles of brandy worth £124.50 from Waitrose, Chichester, on February 18, 2017. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in High Street, Worthing, on May 17, 2017, no separate penalty.