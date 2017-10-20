HM Courts Service: Results list for October 13 to 18, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 13 to 18, 2017.

Katy Morgan, 24, of Sandpiper Walk, West Wittering, was fined £250 and had her driving record endorsed with six points after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on October 13, 2016. She was also fined £250 and had her driving record endorsed with six points after being found guilty failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on October 18, 2016. No totting disqualification was made due to mitigating circumstances. She must pay £30 victim surcharge.

Graham Sinclair, 28, of Guildford Road, Rudgwick, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A272 Wisborough Green on July 23, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Christopher Painter, 35, of Herringbroom Cottages, Duncton, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A23 Bolney on November 24, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sandra Griffiths, 53, of Garden Crescent, Barnham, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £120 costs, after admitting dishonestly making a false statement to Arun District Council with a view to obtaining Housing Benefit in Bognor Regis on January 26, 2016. She was also discharged conditionally for 18 months after admitting dishonestly making a false statement to the DWP with a view to obtaining Employment Support Allowance in Bognor Regis on March 12, 2016; and dishonestly making a false statement to the DWP with a view to obtaining Employment Support Allowance in Bognor Regis on January 30, 2016. In each case, she failed to mention that she was in receipt of an annuity and her husband was working.

Solomon Sahota, 26, of Beech Walk, Kempston, was fined £423 and must pay £42 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on September 25, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Harry Slade, 28, of Elm Close, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £184 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.1ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on June 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He also admitted two further charges of drug-driving (14ug/l cocaine, 345ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on June 15, 2017. He was fined £184 after admitting possessing cannabis in Bognor Regis, on June 15, 2017.

Robert Turner, 56, of The Old Mill, Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk on a highway in Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on September 30, 2017.