Window smashed in Chichester house break-in

Police are investigating a break-in at a house Chichester last week.

The intruder or intruders smashed a window to enter the house on Exeter Road, sometime between 11am on Sunday 15 January and 12.30pm on Wednesday 18 January, police said.

After gaining access through the rear garden, an untidy search was made of the interior but nothing was stolen and a key was used to exit via a kitchen door, a police spokesperson said.

The house was not occupied at the time, the spokesperson added.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 0563 of 18/01.

Details can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.