Woman ‘hit on head with metal pole’ in Chichester

Police were called to a report of a woman having been hit over the head with a metal pole.

The incident happened in Westgate, Chichester, at 5.16pm on Saturday, September 9, police said.

A police spokesman said the woman, aged 47, from Chichester, was taken to St Richard’s Hospital where she was treated for a facial and a head wound, adding she was discharged later that evening.

The spokesman added that a 52-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was questioned and later released under investigation, the spokesman added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information should contact Sussex Police by calling 101.

