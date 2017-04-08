Debate competition hosted by Rotary club

Midhurst & Petworth Rotary has hosted the annual Rother Valley Debate Competition at Midhurst Rother College.

The event took place on March 15.

Bury Team - Georgina, Mimi and Toby

Ten teams from the local primary schools took part and the motions, chosen by Year Five children, included banning Pokemon Go, preventing British monarchs reigning beyond a certain age and banning driverless cars.

On the panel of adjudicators were Andrew Shaxson, district councillor for Harting Ward, Robin Kemp, from the English Department of Midhurst Rother College, Peter Shaw, representing Rotary Club, Jo Lorimer-Green, English and drama teacher and three Midhurst Rother College students, Anna, Hector and Sam.

The debates were keenly contested and the audience put a range of searching questions from the floor to all teams.

Points were awarded for content, presentation, rebutting arguments and responding to questions from the floor and the results were very close.

Adjudicators (from left to right): Peter Shaw (Rotary), Jo Lorimer-Green, Andrew Shaxson (District Councillor, Harting Ward), Robin Kemp (hidden, English Department, MRC), MRC student panel)

Midhurst were awarded 143 points and Easebourne, the runners-up, gained 147 points but the winners, with 150 points, were Hollycombe.

Robert Morrison, president of Midhurst & Petworth Rotary, presented the trophy.

This is the fourth year that the competition has taken place and the standard of debating gets stronger each year.

This year, as an experiment, some schools brought additional children to watch and learn and the venue was switched to the theatre to accommodate the larger numbers.

Hollycombe Team (Winners) - Molly, Emily and Caoimhe

This innovation lent the event a greater sense of occasion and audience and the Midhurst & Petworth Rotary hope to repeat it next year.

